Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Expands By 18.9%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPXY traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,657. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12-month low of C$10.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.1348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

