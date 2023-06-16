Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Rises By 17.4%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPWHF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.52) to GBX 1,155 ($14.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Ceres Power has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

