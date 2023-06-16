Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 42.9%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $153.84.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
