Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 42.9%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $99.29 and a 52-week high of $153.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

