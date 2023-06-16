Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Increases By 15.9%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 675,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 602.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BRLXF. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. Boralex has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Featured Articles

