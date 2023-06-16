Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rises By 44.3%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of Bolloré stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

