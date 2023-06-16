Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Rises By 44.3%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of Bolloré stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
About Bolloré
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.