Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Expands By 36.4%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of BDCO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 12,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 554.76% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.