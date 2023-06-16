Short Interest in Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Rises By 26.3%

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:BPTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,928. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

