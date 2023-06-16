Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Grows By 36.1%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,149,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 1,578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.1 days.

Becle Stock Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS BCCLF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Becle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

