Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 31.5%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 2,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,260. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

