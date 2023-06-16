Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Drops By 28.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 19,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,008. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.