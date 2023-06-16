Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Declines By 63.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 1,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,913,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWTF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 654,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.88. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 105.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

