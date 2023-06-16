Short Interest in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Expands By 35.0%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

AURA opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

