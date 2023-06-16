Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Decreases By 21.7%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,048.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ASAAF remained flat at C$31.88 on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$27.58 and a 1 year high of C$31.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.93.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

