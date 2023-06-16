Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 63.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 708.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF remained flat at $41.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Asahi Group has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Featured Articles

