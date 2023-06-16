Short Interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Grows By 22.4%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 447,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $496,801.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.