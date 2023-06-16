Short Interest in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Grows By 22.4%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 447,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.65.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
