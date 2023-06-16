Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Rises By 46.1%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.2 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $17.12 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

