Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Increases By 69.7%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Advantest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Advantest Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.31. 6,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. Advantest has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $140.83.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

