Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.6 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGIOF remained flat at $43.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $56.02.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
