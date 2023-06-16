Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $2.38 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after buying an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after buying an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

