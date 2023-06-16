Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 983 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

