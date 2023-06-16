Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

