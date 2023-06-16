Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $203,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 74,539 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

