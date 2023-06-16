Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,375,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after buying an additional 251,709 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

