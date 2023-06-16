Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $62.50 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

