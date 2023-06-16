Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,981,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $122.33 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

