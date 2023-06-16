Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.