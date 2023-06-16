Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.