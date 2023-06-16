Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $56.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

