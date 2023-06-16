Shearwater Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $181.97. The stock had a trading volume of 759,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

