ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $574.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.05, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

