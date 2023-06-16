Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LGST opened at $10.52 on Friday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGST. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 745,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

