Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) vs. PROS (NYSE:PRO) Critical Survey

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROS and Semantix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $276.14 million 5.00 -$82.25 million ($1.60) -18.76 Semantix $50.76 million 3.44 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

Semantix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -25.67% N/A -11.72% Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares PROS and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.2% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PROS and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Semantix has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than PROS.

Summary

PROS beats Semantix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with their corporate customers. In addition, the company offers PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. It markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc. provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health. It also provides consulting services, such as assessment and environment monitoring; DOC, a specialized service for monitoring applications, processes and services in big data environment, scheduler monitoring, monitoring of data ingestions, data infrastructure monitoring, environment updates, QA advisor and performance monitoring, and monthly metric books, as well as health-check, detection and action on anomalies; and SDP and LinkAPI documentation support services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

