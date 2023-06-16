Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Short Interest Update

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Semantix from $1.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semantix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Semantix in the first quarter valued at $1,986,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Semantix by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Semantix Trading Up 0.9 %

STIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 7,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Semantix has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semantix will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

