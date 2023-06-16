Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Up 2.6%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 5,574,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 1,134,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Seed Innovations Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.15.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

