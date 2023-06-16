SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 56,164 shares.The stock last traded at $7.46 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 674,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 131,908 shares of company stock worth $1,065,240. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

See Also

