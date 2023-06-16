SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

