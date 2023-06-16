Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $468,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 91,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,726. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

