Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.66. 339,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,323. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.