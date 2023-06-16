SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,628.6 days.

SBI Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBHGF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 201. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. SBI has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments.

