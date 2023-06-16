Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Savara Stock Down 0.6 %

SVRA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 729,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,045. The company has a current ratio of 23.90, a quick ratio of 23.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Savara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Savara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,151,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,923.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 37,124 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,201,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,003.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,151,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,923.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 490,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

