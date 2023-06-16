Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.71.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of SAP opened at C$30.66 on Monday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.