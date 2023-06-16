Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Saputo has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

