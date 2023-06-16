Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

