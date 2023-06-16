Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKZHF remained flat at 45.48 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 1-year low of 45.48 and a 1-year high of 48.04.
About Santander Bank Polska
Featured Stories
