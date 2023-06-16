Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sands China Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Sands China has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Get Sands China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.