Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Up 40%

Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) shot up 40% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 219,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 112,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011. Sanatana Resources Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

