Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SAL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.89. 3,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

