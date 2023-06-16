Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Corp Srb Purchases 14,338 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $1,058,001.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,552,521. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Corp Srb acquired 25,400 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.72 per share, with a total value of $1,872,488.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Corp Srb purchased 6,800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.78 per share, with a total value of $494,904.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Corp Srb purchased 6,135 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.08 per share, with a total value of $448,345.80.

On Friday, May 26th, Corp Srb purchased 1,348 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.87 per share, with a total value of $96,880.76.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Corp Srb purchased 26,651 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83.

On Monday, May 22nd, Corp Srb purchased 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $72.75 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

