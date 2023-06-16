Safe (SAFE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Safe has a market capitalization of $106.67 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00019428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00053294 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00033318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.52563092 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

