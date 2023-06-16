Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 18,702 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,366,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,854.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.20.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
