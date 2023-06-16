Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 18,702 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,366,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,778,854.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

